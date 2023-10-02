Netizens react as McBrown is spotted with LilWin’s ex-wife

Nana Ama McBrown and LilWin's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie

Nana Ama McBrown graced Akwaboah Jnr’s father’s funeral where she was seen interacting with several individuals including LilWin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie.

In a video that has since gone viral, the actress was seen having a long conversation with Patricia who was at the listening end.



Adorned in black and red apparel, the two were conversing while strolling the funeral grounds with other Kumawood actresses including Matilda Asare.



Although some netizens wondered what they spoke about, others applauded LilWin’s ex-wife for improving upon her looks and keeping a glow.



They lauded her for the huge transformation and not allowing her nasty fallout with the actor to take a toll on her.



LilWin and his ex-wife’s fight on social media

From 2019 till the latter part of 2022, LilWin’s ex-wife stormed social media with allegations of maltreatment, infidelity, and emotional abuse among others, while married to the actor.



Patricia, among other things, alleged that LilWin had an extramarital affair with his colleague, Sandra Ababio, while they were still married.



She also bitterly complained about how she was jilted after several years of enduring hardships and sticking with the actor in his poverty-stricken days.



LilWin, in response to the said claims, emphasized that he is not obliged to endure marriage till he dies.



He stated during an interview with Zionfelix that marriage isn’t a ‘do or die’ affair, adding that even wealthier men divorce their wives.

“It's not by force to stay in marriage till the end. You can’t force it, it’s a journey. For instance, it’s not all cars that travel from Accra to Kumasi that arrive safely. Some either get burnt, collide, or damaged on the way. That’s how life is.



"You start with someone and the person gives up at a point. You cannot force that person to continue. A lot of wealthier men have even left their wives,” he told Zionfelix.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB