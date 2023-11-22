Entertainment

Entertainment
Netizens react as new video of Strika pops up

Strika Beast Of No Nation1 Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye (Strika)

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, who gained popularity for his role as a child soldier named “Strika” in the hit movie “Beasts of no Nation” is in the trends once again.

In a video making rounds on social media, Strika, clad in black t-shirt and trousers could be spotted singing along to Amerado’s “Kweku Anase”.

This is not the first time that Strika has been seen on the streets doing different jobs. In 2019, he was seen by a gospel singer, Minister Edward, at Kaneshie. Strika told him that life was hard for him before and after the movie. He said that he used to sell yam at Agbogbloshie Market and live with his grandmother at North Kaneshie.

He also said that he was still smoking because of his pain and suffering. In 2021, Strika was spotted on the streets again, he disclosed that he never received any help despite the promises delivered by many.

The recent video has sparked reactions from many social media users who pointed out his “haggardly” state.

Some inquired if he had been receiving support over the years, while others prayed for him to get the needed help.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com