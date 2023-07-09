0
Netizens react to Bukom Banku's altered skin tone and unusual pigmentation

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Bukom Banku has once again sparked a wave of reactions on social media due to his visibly altered skin tone, which now exhibits pigmentation in dark and red colours.

In a video shared by popular blogger Nkonkonsa, Bukom Banku was captured performing at a birthday party, donning knee-length jeans shorts, a white hoody, and sneakers.

The footage prominently displayed his legs, which showcased various shades of colour, as well as discoloured knuckles.

Netizens swiftly took to social media to share their opinions and observations. Many expressed shock and concern regarding the musician's evolving appearance, questioning the motives behind his changed skin tone.

One netizen commented, "Eiiii, so this man is still bleaching?"

Another expressed worries about potential health risks associated with such drastic alterations, stating, "Banku turns LGBTQ ????️‍???? Sign…multi colours…Banku flesh every colour dey your body."

A third individual simply advised, "You are a very handsome man, stop bleaching."

In the past, Bukom Banku faced backlash and controversy for his decision to bleach his skin and vocally defended his personal choices, emphasizing his comfort with his appearance and the importance of pursuing happiness on his terms.



