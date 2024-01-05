Never agree to share an apartment with the family of your spouse – Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu is a Ghanaian actor

Movie actor Kwaku Manu is of the view that staying in the same apartment with your family and your spouse can be very detrimental to the growth of one’s marriage.

To him, it is imperative that, as a man, you live away from your extended family to save your marriage and for peace of mind.



Kwaku Manu, who was speaking to Zionfelix in an interview, said, “It will be proper not to stay with your family when you get married. I say this because I believe you’ll lose your respect if you do that.

"It goes both ways. If you’re a man or a woman, you should never agree to stay at your family house or bring your family to live with you and your husband or wife. You may be a good person, but the family will certainly take you for granted,” he said.