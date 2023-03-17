Never confess to your man if you cheat on him - Actor tells women

Actor, Seun Jimoh

Nigerian actor, Seun Jimoh has advised women never to confess if they cheat on their men.

He noted that men are not quick to forgive cheating partners.



Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever cheat on your man by mistake, don't ever confess! Keep it between you and God.”



“Men don't forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life,” he added.



The actor's revelation has attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

See his post below:



