0
Menu
Entertainment

Never confess to your man if you cheat on him - Actor tells women

Seun Jimoh Ghj.png Actor, Seun Jimoh

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actor, Seun Jimoh has advised women never to confess if they cheat on their men.

He noted that men are not quick to forgive cheating partners.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever cheat on your man by mistake, don't ever confess! Keep it between you and God.”

“Men don't forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life,” he added.

The actor's revelation has attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Seun Sean Jimoh (@seunseanjimoh1)



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event