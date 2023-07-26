'Never date a girl that knows too many boys' - Burna Boy's post ignites conversations

Burna Boy is a popular Nigerian musician

A 2012 post made by Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has sparked conversations after it resurfaced on social media.

The self-acclaimed 'African Giant', in the post shared on his Twitter page, warned men not to date women who are associated with numerous men.



According to Burna Boy, it is dangerous for a man to date such women.



He wrote: "Never date a girl that knows too many boys."



Social media users have since responded to the post and shared varied opinions on it.



While some agreed with the post, others claimed when a woman knows a lot of men, it actually means she is attractive and has excellent morals.



According to some netizens, partners of such women should be pleased and grateful that they have been selected out of the lot.

See comments here



iam_RockeFeller: "Word to my brethren"



_miraclefx: "red flag that"



nanacaramel0: "If your girlfriend has lots of guy friends, that means she is attractive (both physically and in personality). Other guys may like her too just as you do. Instead of worrying about it, you should be proud of yourself, because with all those guy friends, she chose you."



SerwaaAbabio: "Never date a boy that knows too many girls"



iam_opc: "Las Las, na everybody go chop breakfast"

Fajojulilfaj1: "No cap detected...this tweet cap free"



Adegboy99053721: "No be lie"



Hills_Diaries: "Motivational speaker"



