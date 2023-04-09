0
Menu
Entertainment

Never date or marry a woman who uses her wealth, intelligence to belittle you - Men advised

Rev Elvis Agyemang Grace Mountain Ministries .jpeg Rev. Elvis Agyemang is the founder of Grace Fountain Ministries and the convener for 'Alpha Hour'

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: ghbase

The founder of Grace Mountain Church ministries cum “Alpha Hour” convenor, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has advised men to be cautious when selecting their future wives.

One of the things he has asked men to look out for is women who always project that they are better than them.

He made these statements while addressing his congregants, where he also asked men not to entertain such women.

According to him, men who do not make the right choice when it comes to selecting their wives, are likely to die early.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang said,

“As a man, if you meet a woman who behaves as if she knows everything to make you look like a fool. Run! If a woman is intelligent, she must use it to respect her man. If she is bringing that knowledge to feel superior, you are to blame if you enter marriage with such a person.

“If she is rich or more educated, let her go until she realizes that he must submit to you with all that she has. Otherwise, you will die early,” he added.

Source: ghbase
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha