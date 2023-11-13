'Never depend on your wife's money, it's for her and the kids' - Men advised

Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has counseled his fellow men to desist from relying on their wives' money.

The social media pundit took to his Twitter account to declare that a man's money is for him, his kids, and his wife to spend.



He did, however, clarify that a man's wife's money belonged to her and their kids alone.



Reno urged married men to pretend their wives do not have money even when it is evident she has.



He went on to state that it goes against both nature and sound judgment for men to rely solely on their spouses' money to advance in life.

Reno added that being the head of the family implies that the man ought to make the necessary provisions for his home thereby carrying the 'weight' even though he and the wife are to be one.



He wrote: "As a husband, your money is meant for you, your wife and your children to spend. But your wife’s money is not meant for you to spend. Don’t even think of it. Don’t make plans for it. Pretend it doesn’t even exist. Never eye her money. Leave it for her and the children. Make your own! Men who put their eyes on their wives' money hardly progress. It is against nature and good judgment. Yes, two shall become one. But you are the head of the family. A head is designed to carry weight and not just to Lord it about. Carry the weight!"



