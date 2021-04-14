Never did Ghanaians think you’ll let us experience dumsor – Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at the government for the intermittent power supply popularly known as “dumsor” currently being experienced across certain parts of the country especially in Accra and Kumasi.

Ms Nelson has been campaigning against dumsor since 2015 when the energy crisis was at its worst.



She organized a vigil dubbed “Dumsor Must Stop” to pile pressure on the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by former President John Dramani Mahama to fix the problem.



The award-winning actress is unhappy dumsor is resurfacing five years after her vigil although the authorities are downplaying the seriousness of the situation.



In a series of tweets, Ms Nelson using the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 campaign slogan of “4 more to do more”, mocked “4 more to do more Dumsor”.



She called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the problem adding “Never did Ghanaians think you’d let us experience dumsor”.

The tweets read: “4 more to do more DUMSOR”



“Seriously!!!!! This has to stop MR PRESIDENT. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP @NAkufoAddo



“NEVER did Ghanaians think you’d let us EXPERIENCE #dumsor but here we are ..... same leader who bashed ex-president years back! Our leaders keep FAILING us!



“Continue fighting for them.....you’ll sleep in the heat, they’ll sleep in their a/cs regardless.”