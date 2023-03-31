0
Menu
Entertainment

Never introduce your important friends to others - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Gbhjtnred.png Singer, Empress Gifty

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Introducing your circle of friends to others all in the name of networking has been condemned by gospel singer Empress Gifty, who has preached against such a move.

Empress, in a message to her Facebook followers, detailed the disadvantages that come with introducing the "important friends" in your life to people.

She hammered that such connections could dilute the beautiful relationship. She cautioned that care to be taken to avoid regrets.

"I repeat, don't dilute your important friendships !! Don't introduce them to just anybody...Infact, Don't introduce them at all," the gospel singer admonished.

Netizens who shared their two cents wondered about the motivation behind Empress Gifty's latest advice to the public.

The gospel singer has for years dedicated her social media platforms to educating others about the adversities of life and also suggested ways her fans can ensure peace in their homes.

Check out the post below:



Watch Moans & Cuddles below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha