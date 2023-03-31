Never introduce your important friends to others - Empress Gifty

Singer, Empress Gifty

Introducing your circle of friends to others all in the name of networking has been condemned by gospel singer Empress Gifty, who has preached against such a move.

Empress, in a message to her Facebook followers, detailed the disadvantages that come with introducing the "important friends" in your life to people.



She hammered that such connections could dilute the beautiful relationship. She cautioned that care to be taken to avoid regrets.



"I repeat, don't dilute your important friendships !! Don't introduce them to just anybody...Infact, Don't introduce them at all," the gospel singer admonished.



Netizens who shared their two cents wondered about the motivation behind Empress Gifty's latest advice to the public.



The gospel singer has for years dedicated her social media platforms to educating others about the adversities of life and also suggested ways her fans can ensure peace in their homes.

Check out the post below:







Watch Moans & Cuddles below:







