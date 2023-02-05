'Never marry anyone who brings nothing but their bodies into relationships' - Broadcaster

Popular Nigerian media personality, Reno Omokri

Media personality, Reno Omokri, has dished out some relationship advice to single persons.

He has advised against marrying persons that do not have anything other than their bodies to offer.



There are instances where only one person is financing a relationship while the other only offers sex.



Speaking against these one-sided instances, Reno stated that such a development can be extremely problematic.



Reno added that it is not advisable for 'singles' to date an individual who doesn’t have financial stability, adding that they are likely to pull down their rich partners.

“Dear singles, Never marry anyone who brings nothing into the relationship except their bodies. Such people are zeroes. And if you multiply what you bring into the relationship times zero, it will still equal zero. People like that reduce you to their zero level!" he stated.



Read the tweet below



