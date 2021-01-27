Never refer to any man of God as your ‘spiritual father’ – Evangelist Papa Shee

Evangelist Papa Shee

Veteran Highlife musician, Evangelist Papa Shee originally known as Nana Yaw Akosah has revealed on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM 90.3MHz monitored by MyNewsGh.com that it’s not biblical to refer to any human as your spiritual father.

He said “God said I should tell you that from henceforth never refer to any human being as your spiritual father. Never call anyone my spiritual father because the only father we have is the one in heaven the creator of the universe.



That’s why Christ taught us to pray by saying our Father who art in heaven hallowed be thy name. But now we have some self-acclaimed men of God in many parts of the world deceiving people by calling some people my spiritual daughter and son,” he added.



Evangelist Papa Shee who is doing his best to reveal some of the unraveled mysteries of the world to Christians, said that most people who claim to be spiritual father’s end up claiming that they own the blessings on the lives of their spiritual children just to hoodwink them.

He told the host Amansan Krakye that “They claim that they have blessed these people and should they lift their hands on such people they will lose everything and some even threaten their church members with curses should they disobey them.



The Lord said ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. Christ didn’t say He’s left us with a spiritual father and he didn’t say He left us with a Bible school. So there are a lot which we see to be normal but it’s absurd before God,” he stated on Kastle Drive Time show.