‘Never trust a woman who doesn’t stalk your phone’ – Tulenkey tells men

Chief Osei Bonsu popularly known as Tulenkey says women are jealous and inquisitive in nature and as such, any woman who fails to exhibit such traits is not trustworthy.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, men should think twice about a woman who does not portray any act of jealousy around them or even fail to go through their phones.



He said such women carve such strategies in high hopes that their partners won’t also go through theirs.



“If any woman tells a man that because she respects his privacy, she won’t go through his phone, then she’s a liar. She is hiding something. No girl will ever do that. Girls are very inquisitive, the word 'konkonsa' (gossip) came from girls. If a girl doesn’t read your chat, then it means there’s something wrong.” He told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Tulenkey noted that snooping through a partner’s device is not a privacy violation adding that:

“We need to access each other’s phones. It's not a bad thing. No hidden secrets, no privacy. If any of my friends tells me that he saw my woman in another man’s car, I should be able to tell them who that particular man is. I need to know all your ins and out. You need to be transparent with me.”



Watch the video below from 30 minutes 33 seconds onwards



