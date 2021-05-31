Never trust in a relationship – Sex coach advises

Expert relationship and sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Expert relationship and sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has warned that it is never advisable for couples to trust each other in a relationship, especially during the early stages.

Discussing ‘Trust in relationships’ with host, Adwen the Love Doctor on the adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, she said that a larger percentage of suicide and murder cases involving couples, whether married or dating, are usually as a result of the victim trusting his or her partner.



Starting on this, Dzifa explained that belief means taking someone’s word as the truth but also keeping in mind that they can betray.



“If you have a partner, what should work more between you two is belief because if there will ever be trust, that is what it will be built from. God is the only one you can trust. A lot of the people you see in mental hospitals are there because they trusted someone and the person broke their trust,” she said.

Dzifa added, “We see people angrily killing their friends or partners because the person broke their trust. If we could all understand that in life, you can only believe people and not trust them, then we wouldn’t have any misunderstandings.”



According to the sex coach, people need to understand and have in mind that humans can betray at any time, hence, believing people instead of trusting them saves one from the shock and emotional distress that comes with finding out that the person is keeping secrets or telling lies.