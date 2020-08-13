Music

New Era: Big Shade set to release an international standard EP ‘Hurt Not Broken’

Musician Big Shade

Big Shade is set to release his "Hurt Not Broken" EP next month. The EP is more like a music therapy which is focused on healing the pain people go through in their relationships, the heart breaks etc. "Hurt Not Broken" will be released on the 16th September 2020.

The 5 track EP is more like an experience Big Shade went through hence he single handily produced this amazing masterpiece which is aimed at connecting with people going through relationship issues or broken.



In our current world, most people are broken to the extent of having suicidal thoughts etc. This inspired Big Shade to bring out this masterpiece just so people going through this challenges will have some hope after connecting with his EP "Hurt Not Broken".



He stressed that, in as much as you are going through pain and suffering from heart breaks, you shouldn't be broken but rather be strong and experience the pains.



He is currently promoting a single titled "Zombie" off the EP, which was produced by MOG Beatz and it’s really doing amazingly well out there.



Stream Here:





Big Shade is touted as one of the most-promising talents in Ghana’s entertainment industry.



His aim and vision for the betterment of the Ghana music industry is on a different level.



