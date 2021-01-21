New Fante movie tackles parenting and adolescent reproductive health

The movie titled 'Akosua' was shot entirely in the Fante language

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

Ghanaian film production company, Richliver Barry Films, has announced the upcoming premiering of its latest movie, titled "Akosua," which draws attention to modern parenting and the controversial subject of adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

The movie, which was shot entirely in the Fante language showcases a mother's love for her teenage daughter and the tragedy of losing her as a result of peer influence.



Speaking in an interview with Lord Kweku Sekyi, the CEO of the company, Richliver Barry Edzii, disclosed that the decision to shoot the movie in the Ghanaian language was borne out by the desire to maintain the originality of the story within its local setting in the Western Region of Ghana.



He, however assured non-speakers of the Akan language that subtitles in English will be made available.



He hopes that the movie will appeal to the over 5 million native and non-native speakers of the Fante language in Ghana as well as others in the diaspora.



According to him, the movie also touches on the subject of superstition in the African context and the mystery of dreams.

The tragicomedy movie features an all-new cast of young actors, most of whom had their debuts through the production.



The Ghanaian filmmaker, who is currently based in the United States of America, reiterated the concerns of his colleagues in the industry who have appealed to the Government of Ghana to ease restrictions to enable cinemas to operate in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.



He said, unlike other public gatherings, personal interactions within cinemas are minimal, and thus can be controlled effectively through the implementation of safety protocols.



He said the effect of the global pandemic is the main reason behind the decision to launch the movie online, adding that his company is currently focusing on digital distribution to ensure that its movies reach target markets.



Mr. Edzii is a product of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon.

