New Wine: MOGMusic set to ignite a decade of praise with mega concerts in Accra and Kumasi

MOGMusic

MOGMusic, also known as Nana Yaw Boakye, is gearing up for the remarkable 10th-anniversary celebration of his New Wine concert with back-to-back events in Accra and Kumasi.

Scheduled for March 17 at the Royal House Chapel-Oil Dome, the Accra concert boasts an impressive lineup featuring Elder Mireku, Nacee, Perez Musik, Siisi Baidoo, Kobbe Mante, and Ntokozo Mbambo.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi edition on March 24 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium promises an unforgettable experience with performances by Mercy Chinwo, Preye Odede, Sammie Obeng-Poku, and Jojo Arhin.



During an interaction at the launch of the milestone concerts, MOGMusic conveyed heartfelt appreciation to both the Almighty and steadfast supporters who have been integral to the success of the New Wine concert over the past decade.



Despite the inherent challenges, he acknowledged the encouragement from the audience, emphasizing that this year's event would ascend to new heights, being "bigger, better, and more improved" in commemoration of the monumental 10th year.

Over its illustrious history, the New Wine concert has played host to a constellation of renowned musicians, including Donnie McCklurkin, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akese Brempong, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Nii Okai, Piesie Esther, Uncle Ato, Kofi Peprah, Preye Odede, Cece Twum, Prosper Ochimana, and more.



MOGMusic, a recipient of multiple prestigious awards, stands tall with an impressive catalog of songs such as "Be Lifted," "Elohim," "Fakye," "Making It Big," and "Living God."



His collaborative ventures and performances with various gospel luminaries have solidified his position in the industry, culminating in back-to-back victories as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020 and 2021.