New Zealand gives Kuami Eugene VIP welcome

Kuami Eugene with native New Zealander

Highlife star Kuami Eugene has arrived in New Zealand on a tour.

He was welcomed at the airport by a New Zealand cultural troupe who danced and laid hands on him in what looked like a prayer moment.



The leader of the group also gave the ‘Take Away’ hitmaker a head-to-head greeting called the Hongi; the foreheads and noses meet in this greeting.



Kuami and his disk jockey, DJ Vyrusky, also joined in the tongue-out routine which is part of the Haka dance which was done in his honour at the Auckland airport.



The Haka is a ceremonial war dance performed to welcome distinguished guests, to acknowledge great achievements or to mark an important event.



The New Zealand cultural troupe, dressed in traditional apparel of predominantly orange, black and earth colours, was made up of women and men.



Aside from New Zealand, Kuami will be performing in Australia and the South Pacific.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, the singer and record producer announced he has left Lynx Entertainment as a record label. He is now with his “new family” Empire Africa which is home to artistes like KiDi, Fireboy, Black Sherif and Asake.



Beyond that, decorated record producer MOG Beatz has talked up unreleased music from the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year in a tweet which when translated into English reads: “Water can’t quench the fire Kuami Eugene is bringing [explosion and eagle head emojis].”











