New artist Kojo Mars drops 'Kyer3 Me Odo'

Kyere Me Odo is Kojo Mars' was released on Aprlil 30, 2021

Source: Bismark Oduro, Contributor

New Afrobeats/Afropop sensation Kojo Mars released his new and second single titled "Kyer3 Me Odo" on April 30, 2021.

The song, produced by TubhaniMuzik, has a strong Hi-life vibe, which resonates well with other classic productions seen in the Hi-life fraternity.



Despite being a new artist in the game, Kojo Mars emulates all the makings of a great artist. His sweet silky voice, coupled with his versatility to both sing and rap while playing on words, makes his craft unique. In an era where most songs released are lyrically deficient, he provides a new breath of hope with his rich display of relatable lyrics.



Kojo Mars promises to be the real rebirth of the old school in the new school, and he is set to definitely take the music scene by storm.

Listen to Kyer3 Me Odo by Kojo Mars below:



