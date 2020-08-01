Entertainment

New artiste De-Helpp to release maiden EP before Christmas

De-Helpp hopes to become one of the best musicians in Africa

Up and coming artiste De-Helpp is hoping to release a collection of songs that inspire youths especially those from his community.

According to him, growing up and surrounded by crime and injustice influenced him and essentially his need to achieve something through music as an example to the youth.



This, he explained in an interview is what inspired his stage name De-Helpp adding that, it is his quest to be one of the best musicians Africa ever created.



The artiste who is of Nigerian descent but Ghanaian-based, was born Alex Ebenezer Odita. He travelled to the country in 2012 to study music especially Highlife and Hiplife.



The artiste, who recorded the songs at Dream Music Studios, is signed by Blackdot Entertainment and is set to release his first EP, Dream Alive before end of the year.

It is a seven track project plus an Intro, which is motivated by his struggles, and the life changing experiences growing up in Nigeria, and his goal of becoming one of the best in Africa.



Each song on the EP has an element of inspiration and the longing to motivate the African youth to continue to believe in our family structure.



It also promotes hard work, preaches about self-awareness, and the inner strength to overcome any challenge one might face on daily bases.



Dream Alive EP also covers the importance of having a positive mindset, toward achieving one’s goals in the long eventually.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.