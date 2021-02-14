New band, 'Ges Trio' set to entertain musical lovers this year

Source: Skbeatz Records

GES Trio, a new musical crew is out with their first musical cover on YouTube.

Their first cover is a 1 minute rearranged instrumentals of 'High School' 2012 track by American-rapper, Nicki Minaj which featured Rapper Lil Wayne.



The group is made up of three individuals; George Agyekum popularly known as Drum Vicfirth also an official drummer for Dr Sonnie Badu, Sergio Manuel who plays lead guitar and Elvis Yarwood, a fast-rising bass guitarist.



In a short interaction with blogger Skbeatz Records, the trio disclosed that 'GES' is an abbreviation of their names 'GEORGE ELVIS SERGIO'.

The three Kumasi based squad, are geared up this year to entertain their followers with more good music with new dynamic arrangements of all kinds on their new social media platforms.



