New crop of Ghanaian artistes are lost - Quarme Zaggy

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Quarme Zaggy

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Quarme Zaggy has described a lot of upcoming Ghanaian artistes as lost and as having no idea what they are doing in the world of showbiz.

He made this statement per his observation that, a lot of upcoming artistes in the country are unable to tell the specific music genre they belong to and should be classified under.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he said, “They are lost because, they are unable to decide the exact genre they belong to. Instead, they combine two or more genres to suit their taste and sing what they assume sounds right”.



Giving reasons why he thinks this is an issue of concern he mentioned, “Taking a look at our entertainment industry, not every musician will be able to give you detailed information about their genre of music because they have no proper knowledge on what exactly they are doing”.

Asked if he minds helping any of these artistes he stated, “Not that I don’t want to teach them, but I don’t think I am in a very good position to teach them”.



According to the artiste, he is still learning because he believes that one can never stop learning. “There is always something new to learn so I’m still learning from people and everyone around me whether old or young”.



He shared that the best he can do to help the young generation of musicians will be to point out what he thinks are mistakes so whoever can change and work on becoming better because “teaching the person will look like a dictatorship”.