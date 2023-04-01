0
New date for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards announced

VGMA 2024 LOGO.png Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Charterhouse, the organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have announced a new date for the 2023 edition of the awards.

It was earlier suggested that the event will take place on May 13, 2023, however, in a statement released on Saturday, they confirmed that the 24th edition of music’s biggest night is expected to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event will air live across Ghana and across Africa.

The 24th VGMA is produced by Charterhouse, with media partnership from TV3, and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.



