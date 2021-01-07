New look! Obuor cuts off dreadlocks

Former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour was spotted by GhanaWeb at Akufo-Addo's inaugural ceremony without his usual dreadlocks.

Obour, as he is popularly known in the entertainment industry earlier this week, revealed that he had plans of letting go of his dreadlocks which he has kept for decades.



The musician turned politician made this first public appearance following his transformation at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's swearing-in ceremony which took place at Parliament on January 7, 2020.

Obour in 2020 contested for the Asante Akim Parliamentary seat in the New Patriotic Party's primaries but lost to the then incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng.



