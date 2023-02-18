0
New management announced for Tagoe Sisters

66507546 Ghanaian veteran Gospel duo Tagoe Sisters

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian veteran Gospel duo Tagoe Sisters have a new management.

In a communique released, the new management, Linmart Media Solutions indicated their signing of the multiple hitmakers.

Linmart Media Solutions also hinted at activities for the celebration of the duo’s 40th anniversary.

“Linmart Media Solutions, an artiste and events management company, is delighted to announce to the general public and the media that, henceforth, it is the new management for the Tagoe Sisters brand,” the communique said.

“Linmart Media Solutions bears the responsibility for all media and public engagement, brand positioning and commercial bookings.

“Details of this new union will be made known during a planned news conference stipulating activities for the 40th-anniversary celebrations of Tagoe Sisters in the gospel and Ghana music industry,” the communiquesigned by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nii Armah Amartefioindicated.

Twins Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe are the members of beloved Gospel brand called Tagoe Sisters.

Their hits and classics include: 'Fa Bibiara Ma No (Lay It All On Him)', 'Yedi Nkunim (We're Victorious)', 'Menya Yesu (I Have Jesus)', 'Anka Matete (I'd Have Been Destitute)', 'Eto Betwa (It'll All End)', etc.

Source: classfmonline.com
