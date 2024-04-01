New musicians often face a challenging and frustrating task of achieving a breakthrough – Jasty Raynx

Jasty Raynx is an up and coming musician

Up-and-coming musician, Jasty Raynx, has expressed the frustrations new musicians and artists have to go through before becoming successful in this highly competitive industry.

The Kumasi-based young musician lamented that it is stressful, difficult, and challenging to have a breakthrough.



Describing himself as a multi-talented musician with the ability to create all forms of music, Jasty Raynx said if you are not someone with a strong fighting spirit, you will easily give up.



He opined that in this highly competitive industry, it takes more than talent for a new musician to have his or her breakthrough.



One of the major challenges he identified was the issue of money.



He said you may be the most talented person, but without financial support, your talent will not yield any results.



“To break through the music industry is not easy. The music scene is highly competitive, and it takes more than talent to guarantee a successful path.”

He maintained that one has to be mindful of the competition in the industry, and to always stay successful, you have to be unique, multi-talented, and most importantly, create creative works that will last for ages.



He further identified some other challenges, including no regular playback for your music; streaming is not dominant; difficulty finding good music engineers; and difficulty finding inspiration for your music.



Jasty Raynx, who is originally known as Joseph Agyemang Attafuah, said it is harder to earn a lot of money, especially at the beginning of your career. Your income becomes less secure since you are incipient and the industry is very competitive.”



Going forward, Jasty Raynx wants to be more innovative, creative, and a musician of choice at all the major events, both home and abroad.



He currently has two singles to his credit, namely, ‘Bad Mind and Adwendwen’.