New tourism minister does not have time or expertise to perform - Baba Sadiq

CEO of 3Media Networks, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Ghanaian businessman and founder of 3Music, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq has expressed his scepticism about the new Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.

According to him, the creative sector needs proper solutions to its problems and not just a change of minister. He said the new minister has no time or expertise to improve the creative sector.



He made these comments in an interview with Graphic Showbiz in light of the reshuffle of President Nana Addo’s cabinet.



On February 14, 2024, a reshuffle led to Ibrahim Mohammed Awal's exit as minister. He has been replaced by lawyer and MP for Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.



Baba Sadiq said the new minister, who only has ten months to deliver, is not familiar with the industry and will need more time to learn and understand the issues and challenges before he can take any action.



He said the industry needs someone who can act fast and effectively.



“He is not an industry person and he has less than 10 months in office. He will need more time to study and understand the space if he is looking to push the sector forward which will take time. We would need someone who can run the space with a certain level of speed," he is quoted to have said.

Baba Sadiq added that he does not expect much from the new minister, as he has too little time and too much to do.



“He would need more time to understand the sector, issues and challenges in the industry, find resources, and learn how things work before he can pick up, and the time is very limited for him to do all of these,” he said.



