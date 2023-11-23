Newly elected MUSIGA executives pay a courtesy on MD of Ghana Post

Newly elected MUSIGA executives with MD of Ghana Post

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The newly elected executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour, who is also a former president of MUSIGA, on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The visit was in part to congratulate him on his appointment as the MD of Ghana Post, and to seek his advice and support for the new leadership of MUSIGA after a prolonged disruption to the electioneering process because of disputes within the group which had invariably hindered the progress of the group.



The new executives, led by the president, Mr. Bessa Simons, expressed appreciation to Mr Bice Osei Kuffour for his unflinching support for the group even at the time when they were bedeviled by challenges and highlighted some pivotal steps, they intend to take but would require his input and direction as former president of the group for the vision to materialize.



The newly elected president was in the company of Rev. Thomas Yawson first vice president, Abena Ruthy as second vice president and SK Agyemang as general secretary. The rest are Eddie Eyison as national treasurer, Gifty Ghansah as national welfare officer, and Chizzy Wailer as national organizer.



He shared the vision of the new leadership but focused on certain key immediate actions he believed required immediate action for a successful tenure. Key amongst the issues highlighted was the plan to review and amend the constitution of Musiga to make it more formidable and attractive to musicians and stakeholders in the music industry. He indicated that once this hurdle had been crossed, it would set the tone for all the other plans to fall in line.



Mr. Simons disclosed their intention to roll out a revamped edition of the Grand Ball, a fundraising event that celebrates the achievements of musicians and honors veterans in the industry who have contributed their quota to the industry and thrilled Ghanaians to good original Ghanaian music.

He also announced plans for the Ghana Music Month, a month-long celebration of Ghanaian music and culture, and the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund, a scheme that provides financial and medical support to elderly musicians.



He assured Mr Kuffour that the welfare fund was one of priority and thus would receive all the necessary attention at its formulation and implementation stage.



He implored Mr. Osei Kuffour to help them connect with other relevant state agencies for partnership and collaboration, especially in the areas of music education, promotion, and distribution.



He expressed his appreciation for the former president's contributions and achievements during his two terms in office as president of Musiga and thanked him for innovative ideas such the Presidential Grand ball, Ghana music week, Musiga Academy and many more.



MD for Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour, on his part, admonished the new executives to build the group on the foundations of unity and love, and to work together as a team to achieve their goals and objectives.

He implored them to embrace digitization and digital music platforms and to take advantage of the opportunities and challenges that come with the changing trends and technologies in the music industry.



He expressed the strong belief that that digital platforms are the way to go and that Musiga must take advantage of these platforms and not get left behind considering that the world evolving at a very fast pace, especially with the advent of AI technology which can mimic the voices of people and even create music from scratch.



He did not mince words in telling them of the uphill task ahead of them and encouraged them to rally round their president and push him to succeed. He also assured them of his total support from Ghana Post and himself whenever the need arises. He said he was proud of them for taking up the mantle of leadership and wished them the best of luck in their endeavors.