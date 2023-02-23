1
Next on E-Forum: This generation and songs about money; how detrimental is this craze?

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past, musicians sang about money but there has been an observation that the current crop of musicians are so obsessed with the subject because almost every act is singing about money – how wealthy they are, how they are eager to make money, how they would spend should they make money, etc.

Has this concept been exhausted? Should it be a course for concern? Or musicians should not be gagged; rather, be encouraged to explore their creative prowess?

This is what we seek to dissect in this episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV (https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/e-forum).

The show is available from Friday, February 24, 2023.

