Next on Talkertainment: Jupitar talks about ills in Ghana's music industry

The music industry in Ghana has seen a lot of “Pull Him Down” activities ranging from the backlash on Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it up’ remake and other ‘international’ collaborations over the years.

The next episode of Talkertainment sees Ghanaian musician, Jupitar discuss the lack of support and disrespect in the Ghanaian music industry with Doreen Abanema Abayaa.



Jupitar sheds more light on his current relationship with Shatta Wale and why he cautioned Epixode to stop fooling on social media.



The music star also touched on the many instances where artistes have been disrespected by industry players and the media, snubbed by award schemes even when they deserve it as well as their art being thrown under the bus for foreign acts.

These and many others are highlighted in the next edition of Talkertainment. Watch it on GhanaWeb TV as it airs on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



Watch an excerpt of the interview below:



