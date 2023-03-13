2
Next on Talkertainment: The Band Fra! takes over with their Afrofusion music

Mon, 13 Mar 2023

The Band Fra! takes their turn on Talkertainmnt as we throw more light on the band culture in Ghana as well as factors that contributed to the collapse of some popular groups.

Fra! details their journey and how they won the hearts of music lovers with their Afrofusion tunes.

This episode premieres on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.

Join Paula Amma Broni as she engages the leader of Fra!, George Gogoe and guitarist, Selorm Dornyoh.

Watch the video below:

