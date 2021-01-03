Nhyira Kojo blows cash on Patapaa and wife as they give their first couple dance

Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, has shown his love for Patapaa and his wife at their marriage ceremony.

Nhyiraba Kojo, who is now a big-time entrepreneur, blew cash on the couple at their white marriage ceremony which took place at Agona Swedru in the Central Region on Saturday, January 2, 2021.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Nhyiraba sprayed a lot of money on Patapaa and Liha Miller, who were busily dancing.



A joyous Patapaa pocketed some of the money.



The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker and his white wife further engaged in a dance battle.



The MC asked them to dance to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song and the scene was very funny.

Patapaa and Miller dated for some time before they finally tied the knot yesterday.



Watch the video below:



