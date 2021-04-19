Nhyiraba Kojo blasts Lilwin for not showing up at pool party he organized for him

Combination photo of Nyiraba Kojo and Lilwin

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has chastised actor, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin for not showing up at a pool party organised for him inside his mansion.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the businessman described Lilwin as a fake, ungrateful and self centered person who only thinks about himself.



According to him, Lilwin is extremely fake and people around him perhaps are unable to tell him how fake he is, but as a brother, he is voicing it out to him.



Nhyiraba Kojo Sika, however expressed his appreciation to bloggers and all those who made the party happen regardless of Lilwin not showing up for a party organised for him.



Watch video below:



