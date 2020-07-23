Entertainment

Nhyiraba Kojo displays his magnificent mansion to the glory of God

Musician Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion

Nhyiraba Kojo has served us a reminder that if you counting rich Ghanaian musicians, then you must certainly have his name on your list.

Pulse.com.gh recalls that Praye Tietia once bemoaned Shatta Wale to keep quiet about his wealth because there are the likes of Nhyiraba Kojo who are super rich but do not make noise with their properties.



A new video cited pulse.com.gh comes to confirm that indeed the Ghanaian rapper who shot to fame with his hit song, 'Turn Around' featuring Dr Cryme in 2014, is one of the heavily loaded musicians in Ghana.



Nhyiraba Kojo's music career hasn't been at its peak but he appears to be doing well when it comes to his entrepreneurial adventures.

The defunct musician owns a nightclub in Accra and a catering service provider which is among his range of businesses.



Showing off his blessing, he displayed his magnificent mansion in a video he captioned "to the glory of God". Take a look at it in the video below and get inspired.





