Nhyiraba Kojo explains why people tag him as a 'fraudster'

Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo

Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, has explained why some members of the public have tagged him as a fraudster.

In his explanation, he noted that when he began performing at various events, he adopted a strategy to share money with the fans who would be present to cheer him up.



Narrating further, he stated that he divided the money he would earn from the event into two and shared one portion of it with the fans in order to win their hearts and support.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Nhyiraba disclosed that some individuals began tagging him a ‘fraudster’ when they became suspicious of his source of income.



“It all started during the turnaround. I decided to split my performance fee into two and share one with the fans so that they would show up for my events. Every show that I perform, the crowd will be massive because they know I will throw money at them, which happens.



"In the course of doing that, people began to question my source of income and ended up with the tag [fraudster]. It appears bad news gains more popularity, so the bloggers also work on it a lot," he told the host, MzGee.

The musician further indicated that he is not perturbed by the fraud allegations because he knows there is no iota of truth in it, attributing his wealth to Godly blessings.



“God knows the truth and he blesses one to be rich. Once the allegations are not true, it does not bother me at all,” he added.



Watch the video below.





Fraud Allegations Don't Bother Me at All - Nyiraba Kojo#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/9ceRQJ44Hr — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 15, 2024

