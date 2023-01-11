1
Menu
Entertainment

Nhyiraba Kojo showers celebrants with stacks of cash at end of year party in his plush mansion

Nhyiraba Kojo Partygoers shake Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has showered guests who came to his extravagant end-of-year celebration at his opulent mansion with cash.

The businessman was seen holding stacks of 20 cedi notes that he flung in the air while wearing a black and white stripe two-piece outfit in numerous videos posted on Instagram by blogger GhKwaku.

Many who hurried to pick up the cash were dressed in white and didn't care whether they got dirty.

While many people flocked to Nyhiraba Kojo's estate to attend his end-of-year party, celebrities including Hopeson Adorye, Keche Andrew and Joshua were also seen having a wonderful time.

Additionally, the businessman was seen posing for photos with the celebrities that attended his party while partygoers battled among themselves for rewards as the party reached its climax.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)



ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister