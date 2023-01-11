Nhyiraba Kojo showers celebrants with stacks of cash at end of year party in his plush mansion

Partygoers shake Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo has showered guests who came to his extravagant end-of-year celebration at his opulent mansion with cash.

The businessman was seen holding stacks of 20 cedi notes that he flung in the air while wearing a black and white stripe two-piece outfit in numerous videos posted on Instagram by blogger GhKwaku.



Many who hurried to pick up the cash were dressed in white and didn't care whether they got dirty.



While many people flocked to Nyhiraba Kojo's estate to attend his end-of-year party, celebrities including Hopeson Adorye, Keche Andrew and Joshua were also seen having a wonderful time.



Additionally, the businessman was seen posing for photos with the celebrities that attended his party while partygoers battled among themselves for rewards as the party reached its climax.





ADA/DA