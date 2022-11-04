Nicki Minaj sends her condolences to Davido and Chioma

Nicki Minaj Davido

Trinidadian-born rapper and singer, Nicki Minaj has sent her condolences to Nigerian singer, Davido and his fiancé Chioma over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nicki Minaj wrote: “My deepest condolences to Chioma and Davido during this time.”



On Monday, October 31, Ifeanyi passed away from drowning in his father’s swimming pool while Davido and Chioma were out on a trip.



The death of the 3-year-old boy came as a shock to many who wished it was untrue until the police confirmed his death.



Condolence messages from friends, colleagues and fans have since been pouring in for the family.



Read Nicki Minaj's post:





Watch our latest programmes below:







