Nigel, Marfo, Obinim - Preachers who have regretted 'fighting' Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Years back, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong set out to expose some preachers he said were deceiving the unsuspecting public with fake doctrines and teachings.

He dedicated a considerable amount of airtime on his radio and TV networks to showing content on a number of preachers threatening to collapse their congregations.



In the case of others, he openly threatened to have them arrested for financial crimes and other statutory offences.



One of Agyapong's targets, Bishop Daniel Obinim is the latest to admit that picking a fight with the MP was a wrong move that has collapsed his church.



His confession comes barely months after fellow preacher and musician Cecilia Marfo made similar observations in a news interview.



Obinim vs. Kennedy Agyapong



The founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has disclosed that his feud with Kennedy Agyapong, has led to the collapse of his church.



Bishop Obinim shared the details of his downfall in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, emphasizing the consequences of engaging in a ‘word’ battle with the outspoken politician.



“My brother Kennedy Agyapong orchestrated a fight with me, and that was how the story started. When I assessed my strength, I could have beaten Kennedy Agyapong and still have more energy in me, but not knowing my strength had to do with spiritual strength, and he was fighting me in the physical realm where he was more fit than me," Bishop Obinim said.

"I was challenging him, even though God was speaking to me to stop what I was doing. I thought I could have won, so I persisted in fighting him.



“While I focused on the spiritual, he focused on the physical. It was only later that I realized I was in the hands of National Security, EOCO, BNI, Police CID, and SIU.



"I had been invited, and accused of money laundering, and taking someone's gold, which I had no idea about. By the time I realized it, it was already too late,” he added.



He continued: "I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but when I met in church, I didn't even get 200 members. I wondered why I fought with him at all. That's why I am advising you all: if someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and that of the person and never try to fight.



"I am not even done with the story of Hon Kennedy Agyapong and my fight with him. The day I was taken to court, I took seven lawyers, and they told me to bring 2 billion old cedis before they went to face Kennedy Agyapong because he had money. The kind of things I went through, I realized I was down."



Kennedy Agyapong mounted a crusade against some pastors in the country, calling them fake and using the name of God to deceive others.



He engaged in a brawl of words with several of them including Bishop Obinim and leveled several allegations against the man of God.



The MP’s allegations include the man of God being a cheat and a womanizer as well as being involved in a money-laundering scheme and fake doctrines.

Cecilia Marfo vs. Kennedy Agyapong



Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, shared her harrowing experience about how her church which used to be populated with over 400 members has diminished to a paltry 40 members.



She blamed the collapsing state of her church on Agyapong and fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for their issues with her that led to some of her members not attending her church.



While narrating her ordeal, Cecilia Marfo was crying uncontrollably as she attributed it to the pains she had gone through due to the state of her church.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the Prime Morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo noted that she has forgiven all the people whose inactions affected her ministry but believes God will deal with them at the right time.



"What they have done to me, God will fight for me. I had over 400 church members. If I tell you it's left with 40, would you believe it? Sometimes, when I think about the church I cry and I know everyone will be held accountable by God,” [afterward, she bowed down her head and started weeping uncontrollably].



"When my sister Diana Asamoah invited me to her programme, I attended, but God told me to keep quiet because I am not the one to judge. The people who have repented through my songs are more than my church members.



"I have controlled myself but the way I think about the church is worrying and I know God has been good to me. The Bible says we should let things go. It is past but she is my sister. As believers, we should be wary of certain things that we do," she added.

Nigel Gaisie vs. Kennedy Agyapong



In 2022, Prophet Nigel Gaisie also admitted to having been badly affected by Agyapong's campaign.



The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, launched a tirade on the lawmaker.



”I only did it to insult him. This is not me, and everybody who knows me knows that I am very gentle but on the 31st, I just wanted to insult him. Yes! Kennedy Agyapong – I won’t call him honourable because he’s not honourable to me.



“He’s insignificant to me in the realms of the spirit. This man told lies about me during the elections and I did not respond because God has instructed me to do certain things but Kennedy Agyapong must understand that 2022 and beyond if he insults me, if he says one, I will say a thousand,” he added.



Days later, in an audio interview shared by a popular YouTube page, Oman Channel, Gaisie beats a full retreat on the harsh comments directed at Kennedy Agyapong, among others apologizing for his outburst and seeking reconciliation.



“I said yesterday that I will pray against you (during the Kofi TV interview), I retract and apologize for all that harsh words but I was tired. Kennedy we love you and let’s talk. Stop attacking the church, because of you a lot of people are not going to church and it’s not good.



“It is he that has offended me, if he reaches out, I will give him love, show him love, that is what the word of God says. I have never offended Kennedy Agyapong and it was deliberate,” he stressed.

