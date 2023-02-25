Nigeria Election: 'We must vote no matter what, we won't be deterred' - Mr Macaroni

Mr. Macaroni

Nigerian actor and content creator Adebowale Adedayo known popularly as Mr. Macaroni has arrived at his polling unit to cast his vote.

To the surprise of Mr. Macaroni and other voters at the polling unit, INEC officials were absent at the time they had gotten there.



Mr. Macaroni urged people in other different polling units who haven't been assigned INEC officials yet, to not be deterred as they must vote today no matter what it took.



He wrote: "We are still waiting for INEC officials. Abeg Inec, Nigerians are still waiting at different polling units oo. We want to vote l!! My people, please do not be deterred. Whatever it takes, we must Vote!!"



