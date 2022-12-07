Nigeria feels familiar but very different - M.anifest

Ghanaian artiste, M.anifest

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, M.anifest, has spoken out about the differences between Ghana and Nigeria, saying Nigeria feels familiar but very different.

The artiste, who touts himself as a genetically disposed of Pan-Africanist, explained his points by stating that, though Ghanaians and Nigerians are somewhat similar people, the latter are very different in how they operate.



“Nigeria feels familiar, but it also feels different. We are similar people, Ghanaians and Nigerians, but we are different in terms of how our countries operate,” he said.



He added that though he visits Nigeria most often, what helps him cope are the new experiences.



About how the people live and survive, he said the “hustle” in Lagos is much deeper than in Ghana. Though from West Africa, M.anifest further professed his love and admiration for Eastern African countries.

According to him, he visited Rwanda and Kenya recently, and what caught his admiration in these countries is the fact that their cities are much greener.



He said in Eastern Africa, they build around trees and do not cut down trees for construction purposes.



“Oh, I love the East. At least the places I have been to —Kenya and Rwanda— I have been to both this year and their cities are much greener. They build around trees, they don’t cut them down,” he said.