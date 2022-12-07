0
Menu
Entertainment

Nigeria feels familiar but very different - M.anifest

M.anifest 123.png Ghanaian artiste, M.anifest

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, M.anifest, has spoken out about the differences between Ghana and Nigeria, saying Nigeria feels familiar but very different.

The artiste, who touts himself as a genetically disposed of Pan-Africanist, explained his points by stating that, though Ghanaians and Nigerians are somewhat similar people, the latter are very different in how they operate.

“Nigeria feels familiar, but it also feels different. We are similar people, Ghanaians and Nigerians, but we are different in terms of how our countries operate,” he said.

He added that though he visits Nigeria most often, what helps him cope are the new experiences.

About how the people live and survive, he said the “hustle” in Lagos is much deeper than in Ghana. Though from West Africa, M.anifest further professed his love and admiration for Eastern African countries.

According to him, he visited Rwanda and Kenya recently, and what caught his admiration in these countries is the fact that their cities are much greener.

He said in Eastern Africa, they build around trees and do not cut down trees for construction purposes.

“Oh, I love the East. At least the places I have been to —Kenya and Rwanda— I have been to both this year and their cities are much greener. They build around trees, they don’t cut them down,” he said.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: