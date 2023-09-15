Nigeria is ahead of Ghana in music because of money - DJ Vyruski explains

Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Vyruski

Award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Vyruski has stated that it is not fair to compare the Ghana music industry to Nigeria citing monetary investment.

He justified that the Nigerian music industry is far ahead of Ghana due to the financial investment they make with regard to the promotion and marketing of their songs.



The veteran disc jockey blamed Ghanaians for a lack of appreciation of songs that are produced in the country and tend to support and admire foreign songs more.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, which GhanaWeb monitored, DJ Vyruski stated that the lack of adequate investment in Ghanaian music has slowed the progress of the industry compared to other countries.



“It is actually not fair to compare the Ghanaian industry to the Nigerian industry. The truth that everybody is running away from is money,” he stated.



“The Nigerians are where they are because of money. They have the backing to push a song. I can say this because I am in the camp. Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ song was global. I mean it is a nice and big song because Kidi did amazing. It went viral because there was a budget to push the song. But some artistes find it difficult to promote their songs on the radio. Because they don’t have the budget to maybe give the DJs something to play the song.”

DJ Vyruski further disclosed the huge sums of money some Nigerian artistes invest in their music to promote them while in Ghana, the case is different.



“You want to compare this industry to an industry where Davido sat on Igbo’s interview and said he spent close to $ 3 million on his album, how do you want to compete?



Do you understand, so it is like they are not being fair to that little Ghanaian artiste who is coming up, trying to push his stuff,” he added.



DJ Vyruski bemoaned how Ghanaians don’t support and push their own artistes but appreciate foreign music over indigenous songs.



He believes it is part of the reasons why Ghana's music industry has stalled over the years.

“I think it is something with ‘Ghanaians.’ I beg you people don’t come and kill me. From childhood, we always tend to appreciate things that are foreign. When we were kids, some parents used to hide the nice bowls from foreigners. And so it is part of us. Whatever comes from outside we [Ghanaians] appreciate it more than what we have here,” said DJ Vyruski.



BS



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



