Nigeria is the gateway to music in Africa - Camidoh

Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh has revealed that Nigeria is the gateway to music in Africa.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha at the just-ended Africa Movie Academy Awards in Nigeria, he emphasized that Nigeria is the largest Afrobeat hub in Africa, and as such, every Ghanaian artist must strive to secure their market share.



The 2023 BET nominee expressed that Nigeria currently holds the title in African music, making it imperative for everyone to attempt to establish their presence, although he emphasized that it should not be viewed as a mandatory endeavor.



Explaining why Nigeria is considered the gateway to African music, Camidoh pointed out that it's primarily due to its dominant market share.

He also shared that Nigeria has become his second home, and he has had the opportunity to perform on a significant platform there for the third time.



He encouraged Ghanaians to recognize the value he holds in another country and show their support.