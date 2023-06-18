Nigeria ranks 44 in countries with the average penis sizes around the world

File photo of men undressed

Data revealing the number of countries with the largest penis sizes around the world has been released.

The research published by World Data, showed about 90 countries with Ecuador ranking first as the world’s most well-endowed, tipping the tape measure at an impressive 6.93 inches, followed by Cameroon with an average length of 6.56 inches.



Half of the top 20 countries are from Africa, while three were in South America, North America, and Europe.



However, Nigeria fell below expectation as it was ranked 44, after Australia and before Switzerland.



Explaining out the research was collected, an author with World Data noted that the team searched studies stretching back to 2001 to produce their comprehensive list.

“No other topic on this website has been asked for more often than the average size of male genitalia."



See the full list of the Countries ranked by the average size of men's penises in the world below.



