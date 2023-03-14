Nigeria's Tems criticised for view-blocking outfit at Oscars

Tems wore a dress with a white scarf to the Oscars

Source: New York Post

She stole the show — at least for the guests behind her.

Oscar nominee Tems has been slammed on social media after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.



The songstress — who is nominated for Best Original Song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” — wore a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.



And while she stunned on the red carpet, the incredible outfit was probably less loved by those sitting inside the Dolby Theater.



Photos of the “Crazy Tings” hitmaker standing out in the crowd quickly went viral on Twitter, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views.



“I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show,” one declared.



“Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil,” another asked. “Rude.”

Several dragged the designer of the dress, with a detractor declaring: “She looks stunning but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable.”



“Her designers should have thought this through,” another agreed.



However, many defended Tems’ eye-catching ensemble, saying they were fans of the fashion-forward frock.



“If you’re sitting BEHIND greatness that is known as Tems, then perhaps you’re just not that important,” one stated.



A second supporter said those sitting behind the beauty wouldn’t be missing much at all.



“I would think the Oscars would have large screens to view the stage from,” they declared.