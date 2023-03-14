0
Menu
Entertainment

Nigeria's Tems criticised for view-blocking outfit at Oscars

15895125 Tems wore a dress with a white scarf to the Oscars

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: New York Post

She stole the show — at least for the guests behind her.

Oscar nominee Tems has been slammed on social media after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The songstress — who is nominated for Best Original Song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” — wore a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

And while she stunned on the red carpet, the incredible outfit was probably less loved by those sitting inside the Dolby Theater.

Photos of the “Crazy Tings” hitmaker standing out in the crowd quickly went viral on Twitter, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views.

“I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show,” one declared.

“Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil,” another asked. “Rude.”

Several dragged the designer of the dress, with a detractor declaring: “She looks stunning but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable.”

“Her designers should have thought this through,” another agreed.

However, many defended Tems’ eye-catching ensemble, saying they were fans of the fashion-forward frock.

“If you’re sitting BEHIND greatness that is known as Tems, then perhaps you’re just not that important,” one stated.

A second supporter said those sitting behind the beauty wouldn’t be missing much at all.

“I would think the Oscars would have large screens to view the stage from,” they declared.

Source: New York Post
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money