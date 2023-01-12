0
Menu
Entertainment

Nigeria will keep producing 'runaway generation' because of evil leaders - Comedian laments

AY COMEDIAN 3 Comedian AY

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian, AY has stated that many more Nigerians will want to migrate from the country.

According to him, Nigeria will keep producing 'japa generation' because of bad leaders and not because the country lacks what is needed to cater to its human resources.

He blamed his country's woes on bad leadership.

In a tweet dated January 11, he wrote: "Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation, not because our land is without milk and honey, but because of evil leaders who usually get into power to gather as much as they can gather for themselves, and then look on and do nothing."

Read the tweet below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal