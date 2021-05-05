Nigerian Jollof is shit - Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has joined several others in the fierce battle for which country makes the best Jollof rice.

In an interview with Pulseghana Fun Fact, Stonebwoy when asked to repeat a sentence, jokingly responded but with a twist.



The interviewer asked him to repeat the phrase, "There is no denying the fact that Nigeria Jollof is the best", however, he responded by saying "There is no denying the fact that Nigeria Jollof is shit".



This brought about a burst of loud laughter from people in the studio.

During the interview, he also hinted that he would love to collaborate with Nigerian star 2face Idibia.



