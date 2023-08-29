Nigerian TikToker's adult video tops Twitter trends

Esther has topped Twitter trends with her masturbation video

A young Nigerian TikToker, identified as Esther or 'Bubagirl', has topped Twitter trends after her leaked adult video circulated on social media.

In a 1-minute 45-second video, Esther was busily masturbating while sucking her boobs in the process.



She held her breast, moaned softly, inserted her fingers, and stroked her clitoris in circles.



The said video has since stirred massive excitement and interesting comments from Tweeps online.



Netizens have also condemned the act and called for the arrest of her boyfriend who allegedly leaked the video.



Basking in the development, others have recalled similar acts from popular Nigerian musicians, Tiwa Savage and Oxlade, which occurred years ago.



Read some reactions online







Women like this are the reason some men are scared of having female children.#bubagirl #TOTO pic.twitter.com/zb5oMRwP9i — ᴘᴇᴄᴜʟɪᴀʀ ʜʏᴘᴇ ???? (@JosephAnjo7) August 29, 2023

WhatsApp People don drop advice on Esther matter #bubagirl ???? pic.twitter.com/wTdKVlYtkR — DAMILARE (@victorrajibola) August 29, 2023

Celebrities with most trending sex tape video on this app.



1. Tiwa Savage. 2. Esther #bubagirl



I think I'm correct ????????#TOTO Chicago/16th of September/Omo Mummy/Obasa/Ruth/Miss Pearls/Igbos pic.twitter.com/2VKfA0zerM — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Stan (@CrownprinceCom2) August 29, 2023

TikTok influencer una???????? But why is it that wide????#bubagirl pic.twitter.com/9iSIOwQcJR — THE GURU???????? (@_theguruhimself) August 27, 2023

Have you seen a fine girl today? pic.twitter.com/G5Rtx5rj7b — ????THE BUBA GIRL???? (@Esther_Rapheal1) August 28, 2023

