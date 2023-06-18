0
Nigerian actor Deyemi wows with Nacee's 'Aseda' song

DEYEMI SINGS HIS HEART OUT Nigerian actor Deyemi sings in Twi

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has showcased his impressive singing skills as he flawlessly belted out every word of Nacee's produced song, ‘Aseda’ in Twi.

The talented actor's heartfelt rendition caught the attention of many, including the original artiste himself.

Taking to Twitter, Nacee expressed his admiration for Deyemi's performance, stating, "Deyemi the actor just got his Ghana card officially through #aseda."

This statement highlighted the actor's ability to connect with the song on such a profound level that it could even be deemed an unofficial initiation into Ghanaian culture.

In the video shared online, Deyemi was seen driving in his car, donning a vibrant red hoodie.

With genuine passion and emotion, he poured his heart into the song, impressively singing every word with precision and soulful expression.

The actor's remarkable vocal talent left netizens amazed, as he effortlessly showcased his range and ability to capture the essence of the song.



ADA/FNOQ

