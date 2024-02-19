Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, others arrive in Ghana

Ramsey Nouah met up with Lil Win ahead of the movie

A host of Nigerian actors have touched down in Ghana ahead of a movie produced by Ghanaian musician and actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin.

Videos shared on LilWin’s official Instagram handle showed Nigerian filmmakers including actor and producer Ramsey Nouah and comic actor Victor Osuagwu (Awilo Sharp Sharp) arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.



They were welcomed by LilWin and his entourage.



Another Nigerian comic actor, Charles Awurum, announced on his TikTok handle that he had arrived in Ghana and was excited about his upcoming shoot.



The movie, titled “A Country Called Ghana” is set to be produced by LilWin and will feature top actors from Ghana and Nigeria.



Meanwhile, a Meet the Press engagement with the cast and crew will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Kumasi.

The event will also feature film workshops and networking opportunities for industry stakeholders on the day.



The development has been met with positive reactions on social media, with many praising LilWin’s initiative, which is set to be a boost for the “defunct” movie industry.



