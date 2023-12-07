Nigerian artistes are treated better than Ghanaian artistes in Ghana - Celestine Donkor laments

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor has spoken out on the disparities between Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians in the local music scene.

According to her, Ghanaian gospel artistes are not treated with the necessary respect afforded to their Nigerian counterparts.



Her remarks come in response to Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey's recent suggestion that Ghanaian singers focus on English songs to enhance their international appeal.



Speaking on Hitz FM on December 7, Celestine Donkor revealed that many Nigerian gospel acts get large amounts of airplay in Ghana without paying any fees.



She also alleged that some major pastors in Ghana prefer to book Nigerian gospel acts over their Ghanaian counterparts.



This treatment, she alleged, fed into the lack of financial recognition for Ghanaian artists compared to their Nigerian counterparts.

"It is worse in Ghana. They get the plays; they don't even pay 'payola.' They get the big pastors to bring them here for shows. You can see a whole Ghanaian church line up to attend a show with only Nigerian artistes. Meanwhile, Ghanaian artistes don’t get that same advantage.



“Even in a case where Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes are paired, the Nigerian acts are paid better. I have been on plenty of programs with Nigerians, and I know how much they get paid. If a Nigerian is getting $10,000, and we are struggling to get GHC1000," she claimed.



Celestine Donkor explained that this situation was a result of the music industry in Ghana allowing Nigerian songs to dominate while there is little to no recognition for Ghanaian artistes.



"We have allowed their songs to penetrate; we are so receptive to their songs, we jump on their songs, from the streets to the media space, and we have promoted them for free," she lamented.



In response to Nathaniel Bassey's call for more English songs, Celestine Donkor suggested that his statement would have been better received if he had added a call to action for Ghanaians to support their own musicians as well.

"I would have appreciated Nathaniel Bassey’s speech better if he had urged Ghanaians to support their musicians,” she said.



In her opinion on how to improve the reception of Ghanaian songs by the local populace, Celestine Donkor called for a collective effort to play more Ghanaian songs on the airwaves as compared to foreign music.



“We are not saying don’t play, but there should be a percentage. The Nigerians are very intentional about the songs they allow onto their space," she remarked.



Celestine Donkor's comments reflect the growing concern among Ghanaian artistes regarding the unequal treatment and opportunities within the music industry.



She joins artistes like Fameye and Kuami Eugene, who have been vocal about the need for a more equitable platform for local talents.

